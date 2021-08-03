California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $228,409,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $2,878,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $39,276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.45. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

