California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 28,713 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tronox worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

