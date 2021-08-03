California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

