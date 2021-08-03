California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

