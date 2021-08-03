California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

RVMD stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

