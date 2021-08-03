California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,486,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

