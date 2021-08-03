California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $2.57 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 75.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.