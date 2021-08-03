California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $2,830,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

