California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of SM Energy worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SM stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.