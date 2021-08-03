Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $65,110.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.78 or 0.06515509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

