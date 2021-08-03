Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $740,610.24.

On Friday, July 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $495,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $540,600.00.

ZNTL traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 112,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,014. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

