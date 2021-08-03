Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 467.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Cambium Networks worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

