Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 57,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,491. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

