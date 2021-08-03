Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 90,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 88,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products in the United States. It provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website and vending machines, and other medical professionals. The company was formerly known as Canbiola Inc and changed its name to Can B Corp.

