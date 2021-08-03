Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.93

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.93 and last traded at C$13.43, with a volume of 267698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$692.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9042474 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

