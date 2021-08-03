Canaccord Genuity Increases Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $150.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

