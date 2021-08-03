Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.21

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 62830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The firm has a market cap of C$567.42 million and a PE ratio of 28.23.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 140.62%.

In other news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.