Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 411,403 shares.The stock last traded at $41.72 and had previously closed at $42.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

