Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.33. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

