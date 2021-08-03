Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 11,500 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 302,911 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

