Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 5,200 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $3,749,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Terex by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

