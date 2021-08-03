Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 331,000 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 331,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

