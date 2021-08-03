Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.01 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

