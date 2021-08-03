Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1,107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.76. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

