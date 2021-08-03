Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of James River Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

