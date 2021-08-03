Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

