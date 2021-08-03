Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $153,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

