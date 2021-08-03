Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 85,767 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,769,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.