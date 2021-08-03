Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 7,019 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

