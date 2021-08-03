Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.58

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.58 and last traded at C$62.07, with a volume of 221654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.92.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

