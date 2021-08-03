Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.88

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$145.88 and last traded at C$143.51, with a volume of 1007027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.62.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$64.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.