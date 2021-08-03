Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$136.00 and last traded at C$135.23, with a volume of 735355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

