Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$135.60. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$135.56, with a volume of 1,010,886 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.31.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

