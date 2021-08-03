Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$255.00.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$93.23. 509,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.64. The firm has a market cap of C$62.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$71.78 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

