Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.49

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$194.49 and last traded at C$192.49, with a volume of 68941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTC.A. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

In related news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.