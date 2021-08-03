Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$193.14. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$191.94, with a volume of 189,340 shares changing hands.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.00.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

