Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPUF remained flat at $$5.63 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.