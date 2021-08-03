Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday.

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,621. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$424.67 million and a PE ratio of 26.35.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

