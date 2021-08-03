Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

TSE CFX traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.56. 40,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market cap of C$427.94 million and a PE ratio of 26.35.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.