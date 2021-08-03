Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of TSE CFP traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.62. The company had a trading volume of 648,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. Canfor has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$35.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.86.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.