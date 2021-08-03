Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.08. Cango shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 3,558 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

