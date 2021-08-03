Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,798,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.