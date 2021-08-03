Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.69

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 68849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEMY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.