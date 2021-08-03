Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 36.55 ($0.48). Capita shares last traded at GBX 35.19 ($0.46), with a volume of 3,304,439 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a market cap of £592.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.70.

In other Capita news, insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders acquired a total of 331,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,496 over the last 90 days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

