Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Downgraded by iA Financial to “Hold”

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was downgraded by equities researchers at iA Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXWF remained flat at $$33.80 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.