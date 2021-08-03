Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities started coverage on Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

CPXWF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.87. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

