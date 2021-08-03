Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

