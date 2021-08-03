Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.77 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Cardano has a market cap of $43.02 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00032975 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00257217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006090 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,936,637,337 coins and its circulating supply is 32,081,208,150 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

