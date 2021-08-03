Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 1976094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,585,506.80. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$509.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.3886598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

