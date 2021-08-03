Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,019. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

